Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $50,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.06. 2,150,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,212. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.