Raymond James & Associates Has $48.75 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Republic Services worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,184. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

