Raymond James & Associates Has $49.05 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Allergan worth $49,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 72,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 36.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.95. The company had a trading volume of 163,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.67. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

