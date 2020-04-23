Raymond James & Associates Has $56.19 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $56,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.27. 372,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

