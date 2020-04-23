Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,238 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $57,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Welltower by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,178,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WELL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 1,224,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
