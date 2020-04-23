Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,238 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $57,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Welltower by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,178,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 1,224,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.