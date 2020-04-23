Raymond James & Associates Purchases 38,702 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MBS ETF worth $52,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.41. 319,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,005. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.61.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

