Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $56,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 744.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 224,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

