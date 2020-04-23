Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $55,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.96. 100,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

