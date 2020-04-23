Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

LOW traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

