Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,161 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.95% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $48,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,171. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

