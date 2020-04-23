Raymond James & Associates Sells 183,010 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of SYSCO worth $49,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,554. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

