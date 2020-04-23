Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,740 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $56,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $113.34. 2,036,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.