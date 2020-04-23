Raymond James & Associates Sells 353,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $52,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.02. 438,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

