Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,178 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of Masimo worth $53,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,640 shares of company stock valued at $81,210,740. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Shares of MASI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

