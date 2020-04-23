Raymond James & Associates Sells 45,879 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,879 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 218,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.