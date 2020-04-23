Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,141 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $57,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 3,782,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,771. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

