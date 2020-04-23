Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,013 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 394,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 399,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,488. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

