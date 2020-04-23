Raymond James Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$66.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.75.

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.22. 88,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.20.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at C$7,232,160. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $719,180.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

