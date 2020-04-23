RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

