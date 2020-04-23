RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

RP stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 16,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,449. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 476,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 327,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

