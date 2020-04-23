Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for D. R. Horton (DHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2020 – D. R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

4/8/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

4/1/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/1/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – D. R. Horton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/26/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 4,205,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,950. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $5,435,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

