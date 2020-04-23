Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PG&E (PCG)

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2020 – PG&E had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.50 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – PG&E had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/12/2020 – PG&E had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PG&E stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,979,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,043,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($13.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,386.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

