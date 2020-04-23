Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PG&E (PCG)

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2020 – PG&E had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.50 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – PG&E had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 3/12/2020 – PG&E had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PG&E stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,979,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,043,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($13.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.
