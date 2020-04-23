Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emerson's fiscal second-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks consensus estimate by 17.1% and rose 6% year over year. The company is likely to benefit from strength across its medical and life science business as well as a robust backlog level. Also, it is likely to gain from acquisitions. The company is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it lowered its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 on low demand forecast, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, for fiscal 2020, it predicts an organic sales decline of 7-9% year over year. Moreover, high debt-level and currency translation-related headwinds have been affecting Emerson. Analysts have become increasingly bearish about the company over the past seven days.”

4/22/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Emerson Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $93.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/17/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 4,728,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,962. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Get Emerson Electric Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.