Red Pulse Phoenix Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $79,639.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 154.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.