Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.53. 1,927,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

