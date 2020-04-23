Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.19. 311,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

