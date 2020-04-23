Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,762 shares of company stock worth $11,355,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cfra downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $513.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,926. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.