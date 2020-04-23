Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

