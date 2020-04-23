Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in McKesson by 50,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,322. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.