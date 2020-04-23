Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.07. 335,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,082. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

