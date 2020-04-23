Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.86. 4,265,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.36. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

