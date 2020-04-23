Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

URI traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 95,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.