Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.90. 68,223,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,202,640. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

