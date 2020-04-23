Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

