Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 49.9% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

ETN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. 194,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,469. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

