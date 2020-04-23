Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 229,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

