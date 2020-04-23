Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,000.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Global Payments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,267. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.