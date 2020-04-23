Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.55. 180,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

