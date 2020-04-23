Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Baidu by 29.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,843. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.