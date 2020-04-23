Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.15 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 633,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.