Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 220,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 137,926 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.98. 69,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,508. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.