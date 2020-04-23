Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.54.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.97. 993,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,269. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

