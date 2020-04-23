Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.43 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.46. 92,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $202.98. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

