Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.45 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

ES stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 145,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

