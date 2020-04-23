Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.21.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

