Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.20. 507,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,066. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.