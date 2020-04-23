Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.