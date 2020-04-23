Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,830,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,668. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

