Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

