Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 25,708,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $297.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.